Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 during midday trading on Friday. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$51.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.15.
Daihen Company Profile
