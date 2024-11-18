Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 during midday trading on Friday. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$51.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.15.

Get Daihen alerts:

Daihen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DAIHEN Corporation manufactures and sells transformers, welding machines, and industrial and clean transport robots. The company operates through Power Equipment Business, Welding & Mechatronics Business, Semiconductor-related Equipment Business, and Others segments. It offers transformers, power distribution equipment, power distribution equipment, solar inverters, and others; and welding/cutting machines, such as CO2/MAG, TIG, MIG, DC/AC, plasma welding and cutting, submerged arc, and resistance welding machines, as well as welding and cutting torches, peripheral devices for welding, thermal spray machines, and welding accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.