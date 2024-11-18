Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

CELZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,842. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

