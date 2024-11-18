SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.38. 23,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

