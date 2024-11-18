Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 192.0 days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance
MICLF remained flat at $36.20 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Mycronic AB has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $36.20.
About Mycronic AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mycronic AB (publ)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.