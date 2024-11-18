Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 192.0 days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance

MICLF remained flat at $36.20 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Mycronic AB has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

About Mycronic AB (publ)

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

