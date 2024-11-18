China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

