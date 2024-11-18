Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $126,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,204,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,260.40. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,766,669 shares in the company, valued at $36,118,676.28. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,279 shares of company stock worth $658,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

AEVA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 222,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,266. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

