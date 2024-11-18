CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $11.16 on Friday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

