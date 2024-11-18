Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Rises By 21.6%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,086,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 8,291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 862.1 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
NMAKF remained flat at C$0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.