Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Rises By 21.6%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,086,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 8,291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 862.1 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NMAKF remained flat at C$0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

