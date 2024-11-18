Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Precision Optics Stock Up 10.6 %

POCI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 20.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Optics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:POCI Free Report ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.30% of Precision Optics worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

