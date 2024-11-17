Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genus Price Performance

Genus stock remained flat at $24.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Genus has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

