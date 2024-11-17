La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in October

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 669.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $41.95 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

