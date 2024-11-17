Concord Asset Management LLC VA Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,434.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,646,000 after acquiring an additional 261,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SPYG stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

