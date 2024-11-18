Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 21.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 12,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $110.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.