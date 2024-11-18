Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $430.43. 1,571,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,032. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

