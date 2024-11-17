Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 132,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $202.27 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Standex International’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

