SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 44,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 139.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

