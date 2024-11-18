FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 71,644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 110,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

