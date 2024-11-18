FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 71,644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 110,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

