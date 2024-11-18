Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Declines By 23.4%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,785,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,624,864.62. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 406,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 9.1 %

About P3 Health Partners

PIII traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,607. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.