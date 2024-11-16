Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Expands By 33.3%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 5,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of -0.28.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
