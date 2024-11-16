Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Minerva Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRVSY remained flat at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. Minerva has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

About Minerva

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

