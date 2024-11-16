Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Minerva Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRVSY remained flat at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. Minerva has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.
About Minerva
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.