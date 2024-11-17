Short Interest in Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Decreases By 20.0%

Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Renewi Stock Performance

Shares of SHMCF remained flat at $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Renewi has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

