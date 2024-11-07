Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $148.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,085,903,205 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,094,027,897.055614. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11983763 USD and is up 14.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $112,405,283.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

