Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 6119023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

