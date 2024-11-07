Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.62. 1,639,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,127,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

