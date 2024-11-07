Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $374.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 237,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $525.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

