aelf Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $261.98 million and $7.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

