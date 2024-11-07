Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 2,464,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 60.9% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

