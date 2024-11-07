StockNews.com Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Sell

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PARR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PARR stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,670. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $931.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Par Pacific's revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

