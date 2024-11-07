Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7 %

SUPN traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

