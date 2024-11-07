Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1257050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talon Metals

Talon Metals Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity at Talon Metals

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Talon Metals news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,000 shares of company stock worth $118,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.