Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $4,425.01 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

