Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,102.90% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 1,804,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verrica Pharmaceuticals
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.