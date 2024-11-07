Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,102.90% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 1,804,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.