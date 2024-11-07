McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 818,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,548. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

