McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
McEwen Mining Price Performance
NYSE:MUX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 818,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,548. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
