Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Trading Up 14.4% – Here’s Why

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.02. 125,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 422,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRNY

Kearny Financial Stock Up 17.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently -30.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.