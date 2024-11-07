Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Ternium Stock Up 5.8 %

Ternium stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 333,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.