Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Ternium Stock Up 5.8 %
Ternium stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 333,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
