Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.25 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.25 ($0.80), with a volume of 1789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.
