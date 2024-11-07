Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 737 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.40), with a volume of 23164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($8.98).

Elixirr International Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.46), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($260,346.91). 51.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.