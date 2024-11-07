Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at $462,645.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,070 shares of company stock worth $74,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

