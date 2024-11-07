Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

DHR traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a twelve month low of $192.35 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 802,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

