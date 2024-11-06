Binance Staked SOL Price Tops $187.87 (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $424.85 million and $8.73 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $187.87 or 0.00252252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 2,261,477 tokens. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 2,158,356.19551358. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 161.93097156 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,590,551.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

