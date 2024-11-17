BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock remained flat at $15.95 on Friday. 37,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BV Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

