BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BV Financial stock remained flat at $15.95 on Friday. 37,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%.
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
