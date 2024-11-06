Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.51 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Rarible
Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,712,053 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.
