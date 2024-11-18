Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Rises By 17.8%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,362,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.