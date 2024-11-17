Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,183,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 9,207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLST. StockNews.com lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Netlist Trading Down 7.7 %

Netlist stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,644,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $261.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Netlist has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 852.20% and a negative net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

