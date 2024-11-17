Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of LANV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 7,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595. Lanvin Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

