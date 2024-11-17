Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

