Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declines By 21.0%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 931,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE PSO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 266,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Pearson has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSO. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 9,603.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

