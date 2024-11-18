Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

CKHGY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $89.39. 3,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $96.73.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.4296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

