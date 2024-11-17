Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:NAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 400,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,347. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
