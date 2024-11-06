Banana Gun Price Reaches $50.91 (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $50.91 or 0.00068360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $175.37 million and $37.85 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,648.80 or 1.00232956 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,562.35 or 1.00116882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,626 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,784.39069402 with 3,444,625.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.24598774 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $25,670,834.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.